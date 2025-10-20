Kali puja: Devotees visit Kali temples in West Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 20 (PTI) Thousands of devotees visited famous Kali temples across the state on Monday on the occasion of Kali Puja.

Long queues of devotees were seen at Thanthania Kali Bari, a 322-year-old shrine in north Kolkata, Kalighat temple, Firingi Kalibari, Dakshineswar Mandir, and Tarapith in Birbhum, for offering prayers, to light lamps, and seek the blessings of Goddess Kali.

The Karunamoyee Kali Bari (also known as Lake Kali Bari) in South Kolkata performed the traditional 'Kumari Puja', where a young girl is worshipped as the embodiment of the divine feminine power.

In Naihati in North 24 Parganas district, the famous Bara Maa Kali Puja drew massive crowds.

Large crowds were also seen at famous Kali puja pandals in Kolkata such as Phata Kesto pandal, while several others in Barasat and different parts of North 24 Parganas also drew large crowds. PTI BSM RG