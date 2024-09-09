Kalindi Express hits LPG cylinder placed on track; six detained as multiple agencies probe suspected sabotage bid

Kanpur/Lucknow, Sep 9 (PTI) A major train accident was averted by an alert loco pilot as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt after hitting an LPG cylinder placed on tracks in Kanpur, police said on Monday, adding a bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also found at the site hinting at a sabotage bid.

The incident occurred around 8.20 pm on Sunday when the Bhiwani-bound train was running at a high speed. An FIR has been registered and teams have been formed by multiple agencies including Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the NIA to probe the matter, officials said.

Kanpur police detained six persons, including two local history sheeters, in connection with the case and decided to form a Special Investigation Team, they said, adding it will also study if there are any similarities with the recent Sabarmati Express derailment in Kanpur.

"An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing the LPG cylinder on the tracks," the police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander said 4-5 grams of explosive powder apart from a bottle filled with petrol and a wick, matchboxes and an LPG cylinder which was placed on the tracks to derail the train have been recovered.

He said the loco pilot saw that the LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks and applied emergency brakes.

However, before it came to a halt, the train hit the cylinder, knocking it off the tracks, Chander said, adding the loco pilot informed the guard and the gateman about it.

The train remained at the incident site for about 20 minutes and was again stopped at the Bilhaur station for a check, the Additional CP said.

He said efforts were being made to identify the culprits and they will be dealt with sternly.

The Railways lodged an FIR at Shivrajpur against unidentified persons, saying that placing of an LPG cylinder on the tracks along with a bottle filled with petrol with a wick suggests a possible sabotage bid.

A senior officer said the FIR has been lodged against "unidentified" accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and under provisions of the Explosives Act, 1884, and Railways Act.

Top officials formed five teams to investigate the matter.

"As many as six persons, including two local history-sheeters, were detained on Monday for questioning in connection with incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The Kanpur Police have also decided to form an SIT, to be headed by a senior rank official, to investigate the matter.

The police will study if there are any similarities in pattern and modus operandi of the recent Sabarmati Express derailment that took place about 20 days ago in the Panki area here, an officer said.

Twenty coaches of the Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express passenger train had derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur after the engine hit an “object placed on the track”. Officials had said that agencies were investigating the possible involvement of anti-social elements in the incident.

UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said, "All our senior officers have visited the spot and we are looking into things seriously. Whatever facts come to light, we will inform the media about them." On a question about the ATS (anti-terrorist squad) also reaching the spot in Kanpur, the DGP said, "We will look into all the aspects and it is not possible to say anything on this without a full investigation." Meanwhile, the Intelligence Bureau, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) visited the incident site while the Local Intelligence Unit has also been asked to step up information gathering, the officer added.

It has also been decided to look for "Jamatis (members of Islamic groups) in the vicinity and question them", an official source said.

ATS's Inspector General of Police (IGP) Nilabja Chowdhry said the investigators will "look into every aspect" of the probe under their probe.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander said that forensic experts examined the explosive powder and will suggest as to which central laboratory should be roped in for the forensic examinations.

"It is too early to reach to conclusions whether or not the terror groups are behind the conspiracy as police couldn't rule out any possibility," he said.

The modus operandi behind an abortive attempt to derail the train showed it was an act of an 'unskilled' person and it could be an insider's job too, said an official, requesting anonymity.

"We have also sought mobile towers' data (call detailed records containing subscribers' information) for the last six days, believing it will help police in cracking the case, but several mobile service providers failed to provide it," the official added.

A police team has also been dispatched to Kannauj after a sweet box was found near the site, with officials saying it could possibly lead them to the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the BJP asserted that the government will take tough action against those involved in the incident.

"This is a matter of concern that there are some people and organisations who, in their greed for power, want the country to witness riots and anarchy. Tough action has been taken against such acts and strict action will be taken in the future as well," Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.

"India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is so capable that it can destroy and finish off those who hatch conspiracies," he said.

BSP chief Mayawati also called for strict action against the culprits.

"It is satisfying that the conspiracy to cause a train accident by placing gas cylinders etc. on the railway track in Kanpur failed.

"After a high-level investigation, strict action against the culprits is necessary so that public and rail safety is maintained," she said on X.