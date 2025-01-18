Kaling Moyong elected Arunachal Pradesh BJP president

Itanagar, Jan 18 (PTI) Former MLA Kaling Moyong was on Saturday unanimously elected as the new president of the BJP Arunachal Pradesh unit.

Moyong, who was a two-time MLA representing the Pasighat East assembly seat since 2014, lost his seat in the April 2024 elections. He was the only candidate to submit nomination papers for the post.

He will replace Biyuram Wahge as the state BJP president.

Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the returning officer, announced Moyong's election as well as the appointment of three national council members from Arunachal Pradesh.

The three national council members include former party vice presidents Tagin Siga and Yelam Taga Borang, and former Tirap district president Kamrang Tesia.

Sonowal said the BJP's national election committee had tasked him with selecting the state party president and national council members after consulting party leaders and workers.

"Honouring this responsibility, I convened meetings with party workers and leaders and selected Kaling Moyong as the new president along with three national council members," Sonowal said, adding that the election process concluded successfully.

He praised the dedication of BJP workers, saying, "Because of the commitment of our party workers, India has become a strong nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Sonowal highlighted the significant progress made by Arunachal Pradesh and the northeast under Modi's leadership.

He also praised Chief Minister Pema Khandu, noting that Arunachal Pradesh had become one of the top ten developing states in India under his leadership.

Khandu in his address, congratulated Moyong on his new role and urged party workers to work together to meet the expectations of the people.

He assured government support for the party's policies and programmes and emphasised the importance of public outreach to raise awareness about development schemes.

"To understand the issues faced by people, the government has decided to hold cabinet meetings in every district. The first meeting will be held in Kurung Kumey district," Khandu said.

The chief minister also mentioned that guardian ministers and mentor secretaries had been assigned to every district to identify problems and suggest solutions.

"The feedback from guardian ministers will be incorporated into the planning process, ensuring schemes address real needs and minimise wasteful expenditure," he added.

Khandu further announced that the BJP plans to field 20 women candidates in the 2029 assembly elections in line with the Women Reservation Bill. He urged district presidents to start preparing women candidates for the elections.

In his address, Moyong expressed his gratitude to the party for entrusting him with this responsibility.

"I will do my best to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. Let us work with dedication and teamwork," Moyong said.

He called on party workers to continue welfare programmes so the people would reward the BJP with a strong majority in the 2029 elections. PTI UPL UPL RG