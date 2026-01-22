Kalinjar Fort, Brahmos missile: UP tableau captures cultural heritage, industrial growth

Lucknow, Jan 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh’s tableau in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi features the state's rich cultural heritage alongside its development journey, with a special focus on the glorious legacy of Bundelkhand, an official statement said on Thursday.

The tableau has ancient Kalinjar Fort while simultaneously reflecting the infrastructure and industrial growth, such as expressways and Brahmos missile.

At the forefront of the tableau stands the iconic "Ekamukh Lingam", one of the most renowned rock cut sculptures of Kalinjar Fort, representing Bundelkhand's ancient spiritual traditions, cultural consciousness and deep-rooted religious faith, the statement said.

The central section showcases the region's handicraft traditions, comprising pottery, bead craft and local trade practices.

The rear portion of the tableau features intricately carved pillars and majestic gateways of the fort, with tourists depicted exploring its historic corridors.

Neelkanth Mahadev Temple has also been depicted, further reinforcing "Kalinjar's spiritual significance and architectural splendour," it said.

Adding vibrancy to the tableau, Bundeli artistes perform traditional folk dances, bringing alive the region's folk culture, festive spirit and colourful traditions.

The final segment of the tableau transitions into a modern structure inspired by fort architecture, symbolising strength and progress.

It features representations of the Brahmos missile, expansive expressway networks, industrial growth and world-class infrastructure. Together, "these elements highlight Uttar Pradesh's rapid development," the statement said.