Kalka-Kalesar stretch to be developed as major tourism hub: Haryana CM Saini

Yamunanagar, Jul 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the state government is working on developing entire stretch from Kalka to Kalesar as a major tourism hub.

Saini, who attended the state-level Van Mahotsav as the chief guest at Kalesar in Yamunanagar, said that nature is the very basis of life, and protecting it must always remain our top priority.

"In today's fast-paced race for modern development, Van Mahotsav reminds us that true progress lies in living in harmony with nature rather than exploiting it. Every tree we plant is a new source of life and a symbol of hope," he said.

On this occasion, the CM inaugurated the newly built rest house of the Forest Department and also planted saplings. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Kaleshwar Mahadev Math Temple, seeking prosperity and well-being for the state.

He described Van Mahotsav as a mark of gratitude towards nature, an acceptance of our duty, and a pledge to ensure a healthy future for the coming generations.

Referring to Kalesar, he said the region holds immense ecological importance and is also an attractive destination for tourists, nature lovers, and trekkers. The government, he informed, is working to develop the entire stretch from Kalka to Kalesar into a major tourism hub.

Saini highlighted the government's efforts to increase forest cover.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the unique campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" on World Environment Day, in June last year.

In the first phase, Haryana had set a target of 1.6 crore saplings but surpassed it by planting 1.87 crore saplings. The second phase of the campaign started this year on June 5, with a target of 90 lakh saplings.

Alongside, under other schemes, the state aims to plant another 1.2 crore saplings this year, making a total of 2.10 crore new plantations across Haryana, he said.

Saini said that special schemes have also been started to promote urban forestry so that cities can have more greenery.

The government has taken strict action to curb illegal tree felling and ensure wildlife protection. Instructions have been given to the Forest Department to work more actively in this direction, he said. PTI SUN NB NB