Kalkaji temple stage collapse: 6 persons questioned, main organiser yet to be identified, say police

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Police have questioned six people to establish the main organiser of the religious function at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple during which a woman was killed and 17 others were injured when a stage set up at the event collapsed, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The police said that the application for the 'jagran' (religious function) was given by one Satish Kumar on behalf of 'Sri Kalkaji Sajja Sevadar Mitr Mandal'.

At least half a dozen of people, including members of the 'mitr mandal', have been questioned by the police, an official said, adding that notices have been served to others to join the probe.

Investigations so far indicate that the organisers had not given any intimation to the local police or administration about an event of such a scale happening inside the temple premises, the official said.

Advertisment

The official added that the police were trying to identify the people responsible for the tragedy.

The 'jagran' was held at the Mahant Parishar of the temple, the official said. So the land owner of the Mahant Parisar, owner of the tenthouse involved, the promoters and performers are also being examined, the official added.

A case under IPC sections 337 (causing hurt by the act that endangers life or safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) has been registered against unknown persons.

Advertisment

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday during a 'jagran' (religious function) when an elevated wooden platform at the venue collapsed, killing a woman, Tina, and injuring 17 others.

The wooden platform could not bear the weight of the people sitting on it and collapsed, injuring those seated on it and close to it on the ground, according to an official.

More than 1,600 people attended the 'jagran' and singer B Praak also performed at the programme. According to sources, he had left the venue before the incident happened. PTI ALK/BM SKY SKY