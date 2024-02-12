Kalki Dham foundation stone: Adityanath takes stock of preparations ahead of PM's visit

Sambhal (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday oversaw preparations for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit at the invitation of Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the dham on February 19.

Kirshnam was recently expelled from the Congress for alleged anti-party activities.

Adityanath visited the venue and held a review meeting with officials to ensure seamless coordination and execution of plans for the event, an official statement said.

During the review meeting, officials updated the chief minister on the swift progress of preparations for the ceremony.

They informed the CM that the construction of six helipads at the venue is underway, the statement said.

While giving instructions to the officials, Adityanath directed that the District Panchayati Raj Department make cleanliness arrangements on all routes leading to Anchora Kamboh, where the dham is situated. PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK