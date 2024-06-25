Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: AIADMK chief meets TN Governor, seeks action against DMK govt

Chennai, Jun 25 (PTI) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday called on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and demanded that he take action against the ruling DMK over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

The former chief minister, who led a delegation of his party legislators and advocate-wing members, met Ravi at Raj Bhavan here and submitted a memorandum on the alleged failure of the DMK government in containing the brewing and sale of illicit arrack, he said.

Governor Ravi assured him that appropriate action would be taken based on his memorandum, Palaniswami later told reporters.

Wondering aloud if there has been intelligence failure on spurious liquor consumption in Kallakurichi which claimed 60 lives, Palaniswami reiterated that DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin should take responsibility for the loss of lives in the hooch tragedy and step down.

“The investigation should be handed over to the CBI in order to ensure impartiality and fairness in the probe,” he said.

“The affected people will not get justice if any investigating agency under the state government probes it. Stalin should own moral responsibility over the deaths and resign immediately,” Palaniswami said.

Earlier today, AIADMK members led by Palaniswami, the leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly, were evicted en masse from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly after they created a ruckus during Question Hour over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu then barred them from attending the day’s proceedings today.

Later, Raj Bhavan said the delegation led by Palaniswami submitted to the Governor a memorandum concerning the tragic deaths caused by illicit liquor consumption in Kallakurichi and sought a CBI inquiry into it.

"They raised serious concern as last year some 22 persons died because of illegal liquor consumption in Chengalpattu and Villupuram, which is a continuing failure of the state government," a release from Raj Bhavan said. PTI JSP ANE