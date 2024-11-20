Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Madras High Court transfers probe to CBI

Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday transferred to CBI, the investigation into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, in which 67 people died after consuming illicit liquor.

A division bench comprising Justices D Krishnakumar and P B Balaji passed the order on the petition filed by AIADMK Legal Wing Secretary I S Inbadurai, K Balu, President Advocates Forum for Social Justice and another advocate, which sought a CBI probe into the hooch tragedy.

The bench directed the CBI to investigate all the three cases registered in this regard. The bench directed the CB-CID, Villupuram to hand over all the files relating to the cases to the CBI within 2 weeks. The state police shall extend their cooperation to the central agency, the bench added.

In his petition, Inbadurai sought a CBI probe into the sale of illicit arrack by the accused in Kallakurichi district on June 19, in which 67 people died.