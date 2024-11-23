Kalpana Soren: From homemaker to powerful force in JMM

Ranchi, Nov 23 (PTI) Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has emerged as a powerful force in the party that revitalised the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Her political journey, which was never her initial choice, began in earnest after her husband's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case tied to an alleged land fraud.

Despite the personal and political challenges posed by her husband's legal battles, Kalpana has proven to be a resilient and dynamic leader.

She became a vocal figure in the opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the party of being a "tyrannical force" targeting the opposition INDIA bloc.

Her leadership became especially prominent during the Lok Sabha elections, where she campaigned vigorously and led the JMM’s efforts in Jharkhand, gaining the support of tribal communities and others.

Kalpana’s political rise gained significant momentum after her husband's release from jail and his subsequent return to office as Chief Minister in July.

She emphasised that tribals, by their very nature, do not bow to oppression, a sentiment that has resonated with many in the state.

Her message has been clear - she stands firm against injustice and dictatorial forces, taking inspiration from her husband’s refusal to compromise on his principles.

Kalpana's political journey began on March 4 at the JMM's 51st Foundation Day celebration in Giridih district, where she claimed that a conspiracy had been orchestrated by opponents since the Hemant Soren coalition government came to power in 2019.

Kalpana has been a prominent figure in INDIA bloc rallies in Jharkhand and campaigned for the alliance in the state. She was one of the key speakers at the 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally in Ranchi, attended by leaders of 28 parties on April 21.

She won the Gandey bypoll, held in June along with Lok Sabha polls by 27,149 votes over her nearest BJP rival Dilip Kumar Verma and ever since has not looked back.

Through her about 200 rallies in assembly elections this time, Kalpana has infused new blood in the party and has emerged as a powerful face.

Kalpana, 48, holds engineering and MBA degrees.

"I will fight against injustice and dictatorial forces as bowing is not in tribal DNA. I will follow my husband's footsteps. He chose to court imprisonment rather than compromise his values. I am his better half and will see to it that tyrannical forces get a befitting reply," Kalpana emphasises.

She terms her husband's arrest by the ED as politically motivated and part of a plan to coerce him to join the BJP.

"His arrest was part of a plan by the central government to browbeat, intimidate, and humiliate him, but they will get a befitting reply in the elections," she had said.

Kalpana completed her schooling in Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and obtained her engineering and MBA degrees in Bhubaneswar.

Speculation regarding Kalpana's candidacy arose following the resignation of Ahmad in December, with the BJP claiming it was to facilitate her candidacy in case the ED issued summonses to her husband.

The BJP in the state has been attacking Kalpana, saying that Champai Soren was a "caretaker and puppet chief minister" while she was the "centre of power" in Jharkhand.

"All of you have reached this far in this great election campaign by shedding your blood and sweat. Every vote is precious for us. That is why we have to maintain our passion and fighting spirit until we get the certificate of victory," she emphasises.

Now her luck is sealed in the EVM as she once again contested from Gandey.

Now her luck is sealed in the EVM as she once again contested from Gandey.

Kalpana has been making headlines now as Hemant finds himself increasingly facing heat from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case pertaining to an alleged land scam. As the ED turns up the heat on the CM, Kalpana is set to remain in the limelight.