Kalraj Mishra, Vasundhara Raje call on Vice President Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Former Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday called on newly-elected Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, according to a statement.

They met Radhakrishnan separately at his official residence, the Vice President's Enclave, here.

Radhakrishnan, who took oath on Friday, has become the second occupant of the VP Enclave after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as vice president in July due to health reasons.

Dhankhar was the first vice president to move to the newly constructed enclave in April last year.

Radhakrishnan moved to the official residence on Friday evening, officials said.

Before the new complex came up near the Parliament House estate, successive vice presidents have occupied 'Upa-Rashtrapati Niwas' at Maulana Azad road.