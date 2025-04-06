Kalwa police recover 102 stolen, missing mobile phones

Thane, Apr 6 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have recovered 102 mobile phones reported missing or stolen in the last two years, an official said.

Senior inspector Ashok Uttekar said the Kalwa police had received numerous complaints between 2023 and 2025 regarding mobile phones that had gone missing under various circumstances.

A team of officers and constables initiated a systematic investigation using advanced technical tools.

He said the police used the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) application, a centralised database launched by the Union government to block and trace lost or stolen mobile devices.

The official said the team has recovered devices of various makes and models worth Rs 10.66 lakh. PTI COR ARU