Kalyan civic body blacklists contractor managing parking lot over non-payment of Rs 1.28 cr dues

Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) A civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district has taken over a parking lot leased to a contractor after he allegedly failed to pay dues of Rs 1.28 crore, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The Kalyan-Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Thursday took over the Borgaonkar Wadi parking lot near Kalyan railway station and blacklisted the contractor it was leased to, the official said.

According to the KDMC's release, the parking lot, operating on a "pay and park" basis, was leased to a contractor for three years under a work order dated November 16, 2023. While the contractor made an initial payment covering the first three months' rent of Rs 59.2 lakh, he failed to make subsequent payments despite repeated notices.

An inspection last year revealed that the basement area was used for parking, with approximately 1,000 two-wheelers, and the contractor was also collecting parking fees, it said. PTI COR ARU