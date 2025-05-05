Kalyan court acquits nine persons in 2014 assault case

Thane, May 5 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted nine persons accused of rioting and assault in a 2014 case, citing lack of evidence and a hostile witness.

Additional Sessions Judge Mangala A Mote of Kalyan court acquitted the accused of charges under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 395 (armed robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

A copy of the order passed on April 24 was made available on Sunday.

The prosecution's case was based on a complaint filed by Janabai Jagan Jagtap on September 10, 2014. She had alleged that a group of about 20 to 25 persons had stormed into her residence in Shivaji Nagar, Kasara, armed with wooden logs and iron rods and assaulted her and other women in the locality.

During the trial, which began on March 7, the prosecution examined only three witnesses, including the complainant and Rani Jagtap, who was allegedly injured in the attack.

Rani Jagtap turned hostile during the trial and denied being assaulted by the accused.

The court said, "There is no absolute evidence come before the court in order to prove the case. Ultimately, offences are not proved by the prosecution." PTI COR ARU