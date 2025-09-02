Kalyan court acquits seven persons in 2006 murder case

Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted seven persons accused of attacking and killing a man in 2006, citing a lack of evidence.

Additional sessions judge S M Chandgade of the Kalyan court noted that two key witnesses in the case failed to provide sufficient, corroborated evidence to link the accused to the crime.

A copy of the order delivered on August 22 was made available on Tuesday.

As per the case details, Ganesh Marade was attacked with sticks and stones and killed in Shahapur taluka on February 13, 2006.

The court has acquitted Santosh Sadashiv Kadam (46), Sunil Pundlik Durgude (45), Ganesh Pandurang Raut (48), Mangesh Pundlik Durgude (46), Vijay Shrirang Bagul (73), Shakir Majid Shaikh (50) and Pintya alias Prashant Dattatray Sarangdhar (52).

Another accused, Balu Shipai alias Khardikar, died during the course of the trial, and the case against him was abated.

The court noted that the prosecution was unable to secure the presence of other witnesses due to various reasons.

The two witnesses who did testify proved unhelpful, it stated.

"It becomes clear that the prosecution failed to prove charges levelled against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, they are entitled to an acquittal," the court held. PTI COR ARU