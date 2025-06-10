Kalyan court cites poverty, sentences man to time served in assault case

Thane, Jun 10 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district convicted a 38-year-old man for assaulting an on-duty lady Homeguard but sentenced him to time served, citing his extreme poverty and ignorance.

District judge P R Ashturkar convicted Maruti Jagiram Atram of charges under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

A copy of the order, dated June 4, was made available on Monday.

The incident occurred on October 26, 2023, when Atram boarded the ladies' compartment of a Kasara-bound local train. When the complainant, Homeguard Neerja Arvind Mukadam, who was on duty, confronted him, he assaulted her.

He was arrested the next day.

Judge Ashturkar noted, "The accused is very poor. He even does not understand the simple requirements of engaging a lawyer." Despite being given time to reconsider, Atram stuck to his guilty plea as "he did not want to face trial further" after being incarcerated for so long.

While convicting him, judge Ashturkar took a lenient view on sentencing, highlighting the man's helplessness.

"It is necessary to keep in mind that the applicant, due to his poverty, ignorance and illiteracy, could not even seek bail for almost two years. This circumstance requires a humanitarian and lenient view," the judge observed.

Atram was "sentenced to suffer rigorous imprisonment for the period already undergone (one year, seven months and eight days)," and the jail authorities were directed to release him immediately. PTI COR ARU