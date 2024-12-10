Kalyan court rejects Muslim trust's claim on structures inside Durgadi fort

Thane: The Kalyan civil court on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by a Muslim trust claiming ownership of a mosque inside Durgadi fort in the district, ruling in favour of the Government of Maharashtra.

The legal battle over the mosque and Edgga (prayer space) inside the fort was going on since 1976 when Majlish-e-Mushavreen Majjid Trust filed the suit.

The fort also houses a Hindu temple.

The mosque and Edgga space were being used by the local Muslim community for daily prayers until 1968 when the Government of Maharashtra granted lease of the premises to the Kalyan Municipal Council, the suit claimed.

Civil Judge, Senior Division A S Lanjewar, however, held that the trust did not file the suit within three years from the date of dispossession, as prescribed under the Limitation Act.

The suit was barred by limitation and hence liable to be rejected under the Civil Procedure Code, the judge said. PTI COR KRK