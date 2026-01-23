Kalyan-Dombivali civic polls: Sena (UBT) approaches police over two 'missing' corporators

Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) The Kalyan unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday approached police claiming two of its newly-elected corporators cannot be contacted despite inquiries with family members, relatives and party office-bearers.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party won 11 seats in the January 15 Kalyan Dombivali civic polls.

In his complaint to Kolsewadi police station, Shiv Sena (UBT) Kalyan district chief Sharad Shivraj Patil said all efforts to contact newly-elected corporators Madhur Umesh Mhatre and Kirti Rajan Dhone have been in vain.

He sought registration of a missing person case and a fair investigation in the matter.

"The phones of the two corporators are switched off. Their sudden disappearance is not limited to personal security but is related to democratic values, law and order and public trust. The possibility of pressure, fraud, kidnapping or other criminal nature behind this incident cannot be ruled out," Patil said in his complaint.

Senior inspector Ganesh Nayinde said a probe has begun after Patil's complaint was received.

A group of seven corporators from the Shiv Sena (UBT) has got registered with the Konkan Commissioner. Umesh Borgaonkar has been selected as the group leader.

In polls held on January 15, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 52 seats in the 122-member civic body, followed closely by the BJP with 51 seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) came a distant third with 11 seats, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) managed five, Congress two and NCP (SP) one.

The KDMC has seen the Shiv Sena and MNS getting together after ditching their pre-poll allies BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT), respectively. PTI COR BNM