Kalyan-Dombivili civic body to procure mechanical road-sweeping machines

Thane, Sep 15 (PTI) The civic administration in Kalyan and Dombivili town in Maharashtra's Thane district will procure mechanical sweeping machines to clean concrete roads in its jurisdiction, an official said on Sunday.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said the initiative is being implemented using funds from the 15th Finance Commission under the Dust Mitigation Component.

As per an official release, a tender for road-sweeping machines was issued on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, and a Pune-based company got the contract to supply the same.

The civic body will receive four road-sweeping machines with a capacity of 6.5 cubic metres, and these will be deployed to clean 54 km of roads.

Cleaning operations will be carried out at night under the supervision of solid waste management officials, the release said. PTI COR ARU