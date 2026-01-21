Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane, and Ulhasnagar civic bodies will have Mahayuti mayors: BJP

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) The Mahayuti will install its mayor in the Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporation, Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan said on Wednesday, amid suspense over political realignments marked by five corporators of MNS offering support to BJP's ally Shiv Sena in the civic body.

Chavan also stated that Mahayuti will have mayors in Ulhasnagar and Thane municipal corporations.

He stated that the BJP-Shiv Sena combine had received a clear public mandate in all three civic bodies, and the mayoral posts would be held by Mahayuti candidates accordingly.

Chavan added that a final decision would be taken after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis returns from Davos, when a joint meeting will be held in Mumbai between him and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The senior BJP leader said detailed discussions had been held on the mayoral posts in the three municipal corporations last week by him and Shinde.

"As the people have given a mandate to the Mahayuti in all three municipal corporations, the alliance will form the civic administrations accordingly," according to a statement issued by Chavan.

The Shiv Sena won 75 wards in the Thane Municipal Corporation. Alliance partner the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 28 seats, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 66 required to control the 131-member civic body.

In the 78-member Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the BJP and Shiv Sena — both constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance— contested independently and won 37 and 36 seats, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena consolidated its gains by securing the support of two newly elected corporators from Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

Amid the race for mayoral posts across civic bodies, a new political equation emerged in Kalyan Dombivli on Wednesday with five corporators of Raj Thackeray-led MNS offering support to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, which is in alliance with the BJP.

The MNS corporators' decision could be viewed as a setback for Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) as the two parties fought the keenly-watched January 15 elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) together.

In the 122-member Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the Shiv Sena has emerged as the single largest party by winning 53 seats, while ally BJP stands second with 50 seats. With the support of five MNS corporators, there are now 108 members in the alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) have won eleven, two, and one seats, respectively. PTI ND NSK