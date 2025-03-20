Kalyan gas leak-fire in Feb: Two of three injured persons die in Mumbai hospital

Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) Two of the three persons injured in a fire caused by a gas leak in Kalyan in Thane district on February 25 have died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Mohane when Vijay Ganpat Tandel (56) had gone to the house of his neighbour to help fix a faulty gas regulator, the Khadakpada police station official said.

"When Tandel switched on the gas knob, a massive fire broke out due to leakage, leaving Tandel, his neighbour and her 9-year-old daughter Trisha Parve severely injured. Tandel died on March 7 at Sion Hospital in Mumbai, while Trisha succumbed to injuries on March 13," the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered on Wednesday and further probe is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM