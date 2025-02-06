Kalyan girl rape-murder: Police to file chargesheet in one week

Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) A chargesheet will be filed in the next one week in the case of rape, torture and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, a senior official said on Thursday.

The accused, Vishal Gawli, allegedly abducted the girl with the help of his wife Sakshi Gawli from Chakki Naka area of Kalyan on December 23, 2024, when she was playing outside her house.

He allegedly raped and killed her. The couple then took the body in an auto-rickshaw to Bapgaon on Kalyan-Padgha road and dumped it there, as per police.

The victim's body was recovered on December 24 and Sakshi Gawli was arrested the same night. Her husband was held the next day from Buldhana district.

Vishal is a resident of Kolsewadi in Kalyan tehsil. Sakshi Gawli, who works in a bank, is his third wife. Both are currently in judicial custody.

The case is being thoroughly investigated and a chargesheet will be filed against the accused in the next one week, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III Kalyan) Atul Zende told reporters.

All efforts are being made to ensure there are no errors or loopholes in the investigation, he said.

The investigation is nearing completion, and discussions are underway with senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam to strengthen the case and make it water-tight, the official said.

Authorities are making efforts to ensure the case is tried in a fast-track court to deliver swift justice, he said. PTI COR GK