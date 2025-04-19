Kalyan prison inmate falls ill, dies at hospital; probe initiated

Thane, Apr 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old inmate of a prison fell ill and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The inmate lodged at Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan died at a government-run hospital on April 15, an official said.

He said Sukhua Dudraj Ravidas, a native of Jharkhand, vomited blood in his cell and was rushed to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital late at night on April 14, and he died within hours.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death was registered.

The local police are probing into the death, the official said.

The police have not specified the crime Ravidas was convicted of. PTI COR ARU