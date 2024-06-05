Kalyan Shiv Sena chief receives threat

Thane, June 5 (PTI) Mahesh Gaikwad, the Kalyan city chief of the Shiv Sena, on Wednesday claimed he received a death threat from a social media user.

Gaikwad, who was injured earlier this year when BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire on him inside a police station, lodged a complaint regarding the threat at Kolsewadi police station in the district.

A Facebook user threatened, in a message through the social media site, that while Ganpat Gaikwad had pumped four bullets into him, he would fire eight rounds and kill him, Mahesh Gaikwad claimed in the complaint.

Police assured him that they would take action, he told reporters.

Ganpat Gaikwad is presently lodged in the Taloja jail. PTI COR KRK