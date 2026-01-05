Kalyan Singh's tenure as CM to be remembered for pushing nationalist mission in UP: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said former chief minister Kalyan Singh's tenure would always be remembered for good governance, development and for advancing a nationalist mission in the state.

Addressing a programme organised here on the 94th birth anniversary of the Padma Vibhushan awardee BJP leader, Adityanath paid tributes to the former chief minister, fondly remembered as "Babuji", and recalled his role in restoring public confidence at a time when Uttar Pradesh was facing widespread disorder.

The chief minister said when Kalyan Singh assumed office in 1991 as the first Bharatiya Janata Party chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the state was gripped by lawlessness, criminal activities and administrative chaos, and the benefits of government schemes were not reaching the poor, farmers, youth and women.

"In those circumstances, he took charge of the state and within a few months, people across Uttar Pradesh began to feel that the state was moving towards good governance and a new phase of development," Adityanath said.

He said Singh did not hesitate to sacrifice power while respecting the sentiments of Ram devotees and saints during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, even as his government fell.

"Kalyan Singh's tenure as chief minister will always be known for good governance, development and for taking forward a nationalist mission. That is why every Indian remembers Babuji in this very form," Adityanath said.

Recalling his life, the chief minister said Singh, born into a simple farmer's family, imbibed the values of nationalism from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and remained dedicated to that ideology throughout his life.

Adityanath said although Singh is no longer alive, his services as a legislator, minister, chief minister, Member of Parliament and governor would always be remembered by the nation.

Concluding his brief address, Adityanath paid humble tributes to Singh on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government and the people of the state.

Singh was one of the most influential political figures in Uttar Pradesh and is widely remembered for shaping the party's rise in the state.

Emerging from the RSS' ideological fold, Singh built a long public career rooted in grassroots politics.

He served twice as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, first in 1991-92 as the BJP's first CM in the state, a period marked by a strong emphasis on governance and law and order, and later in 1997-99. He was closely identified with the Ram Janmabhoomi temple movement.

He also held several key positions including Union minister, governor of Rajasthan and Himachal, and Member of Parliament.

Singh passed away in 2021.