Kalyani University interim VC 'resigns'

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) The interim Vice-Chancellor of Kalyani University Amalendu Bhuniya has resigned from the post without citing any reason, officials said on Tuesday.

Bhuniya claimed that he has been forced to take the decision as certain people in the state-run higher education institution are not in favour of him continuing in office any more.

Bhuniya was appointed on May 31, 2023, by Governor C V Ananda Bose as the interim Vice-Chancellor of Kalyani University.

The senior professor made the announcement before a group of student protestors who alleged students admitted to post-graduate in distance education in 2021, could not sit for the first semester even in 2024 and sat in a demonstration near his official residence at Kalyani in Nadia district on Monday.

The senior academic read a resignation letter on Tuesday, which said, "Everyone wants me not to be in the chair. That's why I have sent my resignation letter to the right place." "Now it's up to them whether to accept the resignation letter or not," he said further in the letter.

A university official said the interim VC has written to the governor seeking to resign but did not cite any reason.

A university official said they are awaiting the response of Raj Bhavan to the issue. PTI SUS RG