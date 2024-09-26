Kalyug has arrived: Allahabad HC hearing elderly couple's maintenance dispute

Prayagraj, Sep 26 (PTI) Hearing a maintenance dispute of a couple aged between 70 and 80, the Allahabad High Court has remarked that "it appears Kalyug has arrived." The observation was made by Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery while hearing a criminal revision petition filed by 80-year-old Munesh Kumar Gupta of Aligarh, who moved the high court challenging an order directing him to pay Rs 5,000 per month to his wife Gayatri Devi as maintenance.

Gayatri Devi had moved a family court seeking financial support from her husband while pointing out that her husband was getting Rs 35,000 per month as a pension.

The family court awarded her a maintenance of Rs 5,000 per month. The husband then moved the high court against the family court's decision.

During the hearing, the judge said, "It appears that Kalyug has arrived since a couple aged about 75-80 years is fighting a legal battle against each other for maintenance." The court, after the hearing on September 20, issued a notice to the wife, saying it hoped to reach a resolution that could satisfy both parties. PTI COR RAJ SKY NSD