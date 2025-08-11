Kamal Haasan demands electoral rolls in machine-readable form, condemns Rahul Gandhi's detention

Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI) Makkal Needhi Maiam party founder Kamal Haasan on Monday demanded that the Election Commission publish electoral rolls in machine-readable form and permit independent audits.

Haasan, also a Rajya Sabha MP, strongly condemned the Delhi police briefly detaining Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs.

The MNM chief said grave questions have been raised about electoral rolls.

"Why refuse to publish the rolls in formats that allow independent verification? Haasan asked in a statement.

"Why demand a written oath from the Leader of the Opposition (in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi) when the very data he cites is from the Commission’s own records? The MNM chief further said: "I urge the Election Commission of India to remember the great holders of their own offices and rise to the standard set by patriotic officers such T N Seshan who was impartial, fearless and above partisan politics. Publish the rolls in machine-readable form and permit independent audits. Let the people see the truth rather than be told to take comfort in authority’s word." "This is not a partisan cause. It is the cause of India. I invite all political parties, including my brethren in the NDA, to unite for transparency. Let us take this demand from village to town, from town to city, to every corner of India. Defend the vote, and you defend the republic.

We will not allow the rubicon of our democracy to be crossed. Rise up, India. Demand answers - not for politics, but for the future of our country." Stepping up attack, opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sharad Pawar, on Monday took out a protest march from Parliament House to the Election Commission office against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged "vote chori", but were stopped midway by the police. They were briefly detained amid high drama.