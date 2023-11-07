Kamal Haasan donates atmospheric water generator to children's hospital in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI) Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan donated an atmospheric water generator (AWG) to a government hospital here on his 69th birthday on Tuesday. The AWG is a device that extracts water from air and then filters it for drinking. The project produces about 500 litres of water daily and has been installed on the terrace of the children's hospital in Egmore here.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister (HR & CE) P K Sekar Babu were among those present on the occasion.

Haasan, who is the founder of Makkal Neethi Maiam, turned on the system and remarked that he has been drinking the water produced from the AWG installed in his office since two years.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin greeted Haasan on his birthday and wished him a long and healthy life. State Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, and Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman were among the political leaders who greeted the actor. PTI ROH