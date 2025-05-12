Kamal Haasan lauds Centre, armed forces for Operation Sindoor

Chennai, May 12 (PTI) Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday lauded the central government for its firm response to the terror attack in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam and said the military initiative: Operation Sindoor sent an unambiguous message to the world that India would not bend before terror.

Victory, he cautioned, must now lead to vigilance and a strong nation should be a thinking nation.

"This is a time not for triumphalism, but for reflection - to learn, to refortify and to rebuild - in the service of a stronger India," Haasan said in a letter posted on his social media platform 'X'.

"I commend the Government of India for its firm response, which sent an unambiguous message to the world that India will not bend before terror," he said.

He appreciated the 'brave' armed forces for standing firm with eyes on the Tricolour, hearts full of duty and unwavering in the face of danger. "You are India's pride, every watchful, every brave, guarding our borders and our peace," he said.

Indians, especially those in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat have shown extraordinary resilience and stood tall during the crisis. And people throughout the country remained united as one force during this trying time, Haasan added. PTI JSP KH