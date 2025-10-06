Kamal Haasan on his way to Karur

Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI) Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan is set to visit the scene of stampede at a TVK rally in Karur soon and is expected to meet the families of victims.

Forty one persons were killed and over 50 were injured in the September 27 stampede at the rally addressed by top actor Vijay, the chief of fledgling Tamila Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Haasan, a Rajya Sabha MP, would be at the stampede site in Velusamypuram, interact with the local people and is also expected to meet the families of victims, according to sources in MNM.