Kamal Haasan praises Shyam Benegal as ''most humane storyteller''

Shyam Benegal

In this Friday, June 14, 2024 file image, filmmaker Shyam Benegal during the release of a special postal cover to mark Film Heritage Foundation's 10th anniversary, in Mumbai.

Chennai: Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder-chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday hailed legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal as the most humane storyteller, who brought real India to the screen.

In a post on 'X' Kamal Haasan said "India has lost the most humane storyteller of our time, and I’ve lost a guru. Through his lens, Shyam Benegal brought real India to the screen, making us love the ordinary while tackling profound social subjects. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who cherished his art."

Benegal passed away on December 23 at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital.

Kamal Haasan Shyam Benegal Indian cinema
