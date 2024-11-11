Kamal Haasan relinquishes epithets including 'Ulaga Nayagan'

Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) Renowned actor Kamal Haasan on Monday announced his decision to renounce titles such as 'Ulaga Nayagan' (universal hero) bestowed on him and said he may be addressed by his name, or simply KH.

Advertisment

Haasan, also the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, a party he founded in 2018, said he had always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles. "Such accolades, given by the people and recognised by esteemed colleagues and admirers, has always been humbling and I have been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me," the actor said in a statement.

The top actor said it was his humble belief that artists must not be elevated above the art. "I prefer to remain grounded, constantly awre of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel complelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes." He requested that his fans, members of the film fraternity, media, party cadres and 'fellow Inidans,' to refer to him 'simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH.' PTI VGN KH