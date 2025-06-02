Kamal Haasan seeks HC protection for release of 'Thug Life' in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Actor Kamal Haasan has moved the Karnataka High Court on Monday requesting protection to ensure the smooth release of film 'Thug Life' in the state.

The move comes in response to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce's (KFCC) recent announcement that it would not permit the screening of the film in Karnataka unless Haasan issues a public apology for his comment suggesting that Kannada evolved from Tamil.

The KFCC, an influential body representing film producers, distributors, and exhibitors in Karnataka announced boycott of the film, scheduled to hit theatres on June 5. The chamber took strong exception to Haasan's remarks made during a promotional event in Chennai, and declared that the film would not be allowed to screen in the state until the actor apologises.