Kamal Haasan tells people, fans to not address him as 'Ulaga Nayagan'

Chennai: Asserting that cinema is bigger than any individual and that he remained a student, renowned actor Kamal Haasan on Monday announced his decision to renounce titles such as 'Ulaga Nayagan' (universal hero) bestowed on him and said he may be addressed by his name, or simply KH.

Advertisment

Haasan, also the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a party he founded in 2018, said he had always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles.

"Such accolades, given by the people and recognised by esteemed colleagues and admirers, has always been humbling and I have been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me," the actor said in a statement.

Advertisment

The top actor said it was his humble belief that artists must not be elevated above the art. "I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes."

He requested that his fans, members of the film fraternity, media, party cadres and 'fellow Indians,' to refer to him 'simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH.'

Advertisment

Other titles bestowed on Haasan in the past includes 'Kalai Gyani,' which means a genius in the arts.

Also, several admirers address him as 'Sagalakala vallavan,' to praise him for his astonishing versatility. MNM cadres hail him as 'Nammavar,' which means 'our man.'

Furthermore, on his decision, Haasan said that cinema was bigger than any single individual. "I am only a student desirous of learning more and more from that art (cinema) and evolve. Like other art forms, cinema is also for all."

Advertisment

It belongs to all and it is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians and audience who make it what it is -- a true reflection of humanity's diverse, rich and ever-evolving stories.

Thanking all for their 'gestures of kindness' over the years, he said: "Please know that this decision comes from a place of humility and a desire to remain true to my roots and purpose, to always be one among all of us-- the lovers of this beautiful artform."