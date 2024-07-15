Kamaraj provided corruption-free rule during his tenure as CM of TN: Rangasamy

Puducherry, July 15 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday said late Congress leader K Kamaraj provided a corruption free administration during his tenure as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the celebration of birth anniversary of Kamaraj at a government school here, Rangasamy said, "Kamaraj provided a corruption free and good administration." Noting that Kamaraj was keen that all children should have education as it alone would stand them in good stead, he said the territorial government spares no efforts to ameliorate the education standard of the children.

The CM also announced that children hailing from the downtrodden sections would be paid the entire amount of the fees levied by private schools if they joined the private institutions in the Union Territory.

"The government would bear the full expenditure arising out of the payment of fees levied by private schools as children from marginalized sections should have no hindrance to get education in private institutions." Students of scheduled caste community would also get full reimbursement of the fees they would pay to the colleges if they pursued collegiate education in the Union Territory, he added.

The CM also listed various education related schemes implemented in Puducherry in the name of Kamaraj.

The CM also listed various education related schemes implemented in Puducherry in the name of Kamaraj.

Speaker R Selvam, Home and Education Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam, the AINRC legislator K S P Ramesh, Director of School Education P.Priyadharshini and officials of Education department were among those present.