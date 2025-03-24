Fadnavis must recover damages from Shiv Sainiks for vandalism: Raut on Kamra show row

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recover damages from Shiv Sainiks who vandalised the studio where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's show was shot.

Speaking to reporters, Raut alleged that there was "gunda raj" (hooliganism) in the state capital and said Fadnavis was incapable of handling the home department.

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a show.

The police also registered a case against nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly vandalising the Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show with "gaddar" (traitor) jibe at Shinde was filmed, and a hotel where the studio is located.

The comedian taunted Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film "Dil To Pagal Hai", eliciting laughter from the audience.

Raut said Kamra hadn't named anyone in the satire song and questioned the need for the agitated reaction.

"The development is proof that Fadnavis is incapable of handling the home department," he alleged.

Raut pointed out that the chief minister had declared that damages to property in the Nagpur violence would be recovered from the rioters, and he should apply the same yardstick to Sunday night's vandalism.

He alleged that there was "gunda raj" (hooliganism) in the state capital.

The Sena (UBT) MP demanded the transfer of the Mumbai police commissioner and action against officials who allowed vandalism last night.

On Sunday night, several Shiv Sena workers gathered outside Hotel Unicontinental, where the Habitat Studio is located. They allegedly ransacked the studio and the hotel premises.