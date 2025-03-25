Kamra won’t bow down, we share DNA, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra won’t bow down before anyone, after the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena targeted the 36-year-old over his jibe at the Maharashtra Deputy CM in a show filmed in Mumbai.

“I know Kamra. We share the same DNA. He is a fighter,” Raut told reporters.

“He won’t apologise. If you have to act against him, you have to take recourse to lawful steps,” he said.

Maharashtra minister of state for Home Yogesh Kadam said, “The DNA of Kamra and Raut could be the same. He (Kamra) is mad and so is this person (Raut).” BJP MLC Parinay Phuke claimed that the Congress “or other parties” are supporting Kamra.

Asked about Raut’s DNA comment, Phuke said, “Their DNA must be the same because the DNA of scoundrels is the same.” Kamra has said he will not apologise for his controversial comments about Shinde and criticized the vandalism of the venue in Mumbai where the comedy show was recorded.

The comedian has kicked up a major political storm for taking a jibe at Shinde's political career in his show by modifying the lyrics of a popular Hindi movie song.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

Police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the show venue. A local court granted them bail the same day. PTI VT VT