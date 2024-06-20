Kanchanjunga accident after-effect: Sealdah Rail division stops practice of issuing paper signal form

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Sealdah Rail Division has suspended the issuance of T/A 912, a written authority letter that the station master hands over to a train driver permitting him to cross red signals in case an automatic signal system fails.

"It has been decided in the meeting of GM, PCSO (Principal Chief Safety Officer) and other PHODs (Principal Head of Departments) yesterday that issuance of T/A 912 will remain suspended till further advice," a letter issued by Senior Divisional Operational Manager of Sealdah Division (Eastern Railway) said.

"All concerned to follow the orders strictly. Any violation of this order will be taken seriously," it added.

The controversy regarding authority letter T/A 912 erupted when it came to light that the goods' train driver, who hit the Kanchanjunga Express from behind, had an authority letter from the station master to jump the nine red signals as there were defects in them due to failure in the signalling system.

Ten people, including the driver, lost their lives and 40 were injured when the goods train hit the Kanchanjunga Express from the rear near New Jalpaiguri Monday.

According to the initial probe report, the automatic signalling system had failed at 5:50 am between two stations Ranipatra (RNI) and Chattar Hat (CAT) in West Bengal and the station master of RNI was issuing T/A 912 to each train driver to cross all 9 defective signals till CAT.

The accident happened when the station master issued T/A 912 to a goods train driver who proceeded at normal speed and hit Kanchenjunga Express standing at one of the defective signals.

After the accident, there were conflicting stands between the Railway Boards' official and loco pilots' unions on T/A 912.

While the Railway Board said that the goods train driver should have maintained a 10 kmph speed after stopping for one minute at each defective signal, the loco unions contradicted it.

According to Sanjay Pandhi, working president of the Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation (IRLRO), the T/A 912 is issued when all lines between two stations are clear and the driver moves at normal speed per the railway norms.

"The suspension of T/A 912 by one rail division is itself proof that there is something wrong with this process and it needs a review," a loco inspector, requesting anonymity, said. PTI JP ZMN