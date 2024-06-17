Kanchanjungha Express accident: Railway Board says goods train driver disregarded signal

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Monday morning collision near New Jalpaiguri happened because a goods train disregarded the signal and hit the Kanchanjungha Express, which was on way to Sealdah from Agartala, the Chairperson of the Railway Board has said.

According to chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha, five people died in the incident, however, some local reports attributed to railway officials suggested the toll could be as high as 15.

"Five passengers have died. The loco pilot of the goods train and the guard of Kanchanjungha Express have also lost their lives. About fifty passengers have been injured and they have been admitted to the North Bengal Medical College," Sinha said.

She said that a guard's coach and two parcel vans of Kanchanjungha Express were destroyed and it was because of these three coaches, the passenger coach didn't get much impact.

"The general compartment has also been impacted. Our priority was to rescue passengers. It has been completed now. Our area officer and his team reached the accident site, which is 10 km from the New Jalpaiguri station," Sinha said.

"Local people also reached on the spot. State and district administration also arrived at the location. NDRF, Army, and others reached the spot for rescue," she added. PTI JP VN VN