Kangana assault case: Strict action must be taken against woman CISF constable, says NCW

NewsDrum Desk
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said she was hit on the face and abused by a CISF woman constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday

New Delhi: National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma on Thursday said strict action should be taken against the woman CISF constable who alleged slapped newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport.

The constable has been suspended and an FIR registered against her, officials said. Ranaut was allegedly slapped when she was on her way to Delhi. NCW chairperson Sharma said it is a serious matter as the people who are responsible for security at the airport are breaching it.

"Strict action should be taken against the lady CISF personnel. We at @NCWIndia have taken up this matter with @CISFHQrs," Sharma said in a post on X.

