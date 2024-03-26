Kangana Ranaut is a fighter, perfect for politics: Hema Malini

Vrindavan, Mar 26 (PTI) Kangana Ranaut is a "fighter and will definitely fight back", BJP MP and fellow actor Hema Malini said on Tuesday amid a row over Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate's social media post against the "Queen" star who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi.

Describing Ranaut as a bold and outspoken woman, the two-time Mathura MP said she is "perfect for politics".

The BJP had on Sunday announced Ranaut's candidature from Mandi in her home state of Himachal Pradesh. Several BJP leaders came out in support of Ranaut after derogatory comments about the actor and Mandi were posted on social media handles of Congress leaders Shrinate and H S Ahir.

"Making such comments against a woman when you yourself are one is wrong," Hema Malini told PTI in an exclusive interview here.

In her defence, Shrinate on Monday said that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts and one of them made the inappropriate post. She also said she had deleted the post and would take action against a parody account that is using her name.

Hema Malini said, "But the kind of comments Supriya ji made against her is not nice. She should have some dignity. She should take back her words." "Just because she comes from a film background... She is an artiste and she has proved herself as a fine actor, she has got so many awards. She is very bold, outspoken. She takes part in everything. She is perfect for politics," she said.

Hema Malini also congratulated the four-time National Award winning actor on her political debut.

"She is a fighter, she will definitely fight back," said the 75-year-old.

Asked whether film personalities taking the political plunge are soft targets, Hema Malini said that may be the case but Ranaut was "so solid".

The actor-politician, who is seeking a third term from Mathura in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said Ranaut will do a good job as a potential leader from Mandi.

"She has that capability and she has an interest in politics. As artistes, our vision for a place tends to be much better than a lot of people," she said.