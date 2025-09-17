Kangana Ranaut, Jai Ram Thakur perform havan in Mandi for prevention of disasters, world peace

Shimla, Sep 17 (PTI) Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday evening where 519 roads, including two national highways, remain closed, officials said.

Meanwhile, the BJP MP from Mandi constituency Kangana Ranaut and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday performed a special havan in Mandi city for world peace and for the prevention of disasters.

Mandi district has reported 42 rain-related deaths during the ongoing monsoon season, with 27 people dying in incidents of cloudbursts and landslides.

In total, the Himalayan state witnessed 46 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods and 145 major landslides, while 419 people have died so far. Of those dead, 237 lost their lives in rain-related incidents and 182 in road accidents. About 479 people have suffered injuries, while 45 are still missing.

A total of 519 roads -- including National Highway 3 (Attari-Leh road) and NH-503A (Amritsar-Bhota road) -- remain closed. A maximum of 187 roads are closed in Mandi, followed by 155 in Kullu and 55 in Shimla district, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

According to the SEOC, about 441 power transformers and 274 water supply schemes were affected, while the losses have mounted to the tune of Rs 4,593 crore. It said 1,521 houses were fully damaged, while 6,789 suffered partial damage.

Since Tuesday evening, Ghaghas received 60 mm rainfall, followed by Nahan 45.5 mm, Bilaspur 40.8 mm, Kasauli 39 mm, Sarahan 33.5 mm, Naina Devi 26.8 mm, Aghar 24.8 mm, Pandoh 18 mm, Mandi 17.8 mm, and Murari Devi and Palampur 16 mm each.

Thunderstorms were witnessed in Shimla, Jubbarhatti, Kangra, Palampur, Murari Devi and Sundernagar, while gusty winds with speeds ranging between 31 and 52 kilometres per hour blew over Reckong Peo, Kukumseri and Bajaura, the meteorological centre said.

Frequent natural disasters have made life in the hill state uncertain, and residents are fighting to restore normalcy. PTI BPL RUK RUK