Kangana slap row: Karan Johar says he doesn't support or condone violence

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday said he does not "support or condone" violence in any form, days after actor-politician Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable.

Ranaut, in a video message on Thursday, said she was hit in the face and abused by CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur during a security check at the Chandigarh airport.

Johar was asked about the incident at the trailer launch event of his upcoming production "Kill" here and he said, "I do not support or condone any form of violence verbal or physical." Kaur, the accused CISF personnel, has been suspended and an investigation has been launched. The CISF, tasked with providing security at airports, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

Earlier, veteran actor Shabana Azmi came out in support of Ranaut, saying security officials should not take law into their hands.

"I have no love lost for Kangana Ranaut. But I can't find myself joining this chorus of celebrating 'the slap'. If security personnel start taking law into their hands, none of us can be safe," Azmi had posted on X.