Kangana urges Himachal govt to provide relief package to tourism industry battered by monsoon

Shimla, Sep 19 (PTI) BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday urged the Himachal Pradesh government to provide a relief package to the tourism industry, saying the sector has been badly hit during the monsoon disaster and all the stakeholders have been affected.

On a visit to Laghati, Dadka, Bhutti, Kullu city, and Manikaran valley in the Kullu assembly constituency, she interacted with the affected families and also inaugurated a Seva Pakhwada blood donation camp.

Interacting with mediapersons in Kullu, the Lok Sabha member from Mandi said tourism has been badly hit in Himachal Pradesh, especially Manali following the monsoon disaster and all the people associated with the hospitality industry have been affected including hoteliers, cab drivers, small shop owners and people working in tourism and allied sectors.

"The Union government has given a big package but distribution of funds is with the state government. I would urge the state government to provide a relief package to the tourism industry," the actor-turned-politician added.

Earlier on Thursday, when mediapersons questioned her about her absence from the constituency during the disaster and appraised her about the contribution made by stars for affected areas, she had said, "Do not target me, I am also a single woman affected by the disaster." "I own a restaurant and the sales today was mere Rs 50 while I pay Rs 15 lakh monthly salaries to the staff," she had said.

However, this remark led to sharp criticism after a video circulated on the internet.

Kangana also appealed to the mediapersons and influencers to keep patience and do balanced reporting.

The National Highway Authority of India has restored roads overnight and therefore we could reach here, she said and requested the media to also report about the constructive initiatives and restoration work.

When asked about the Bijli Mahadev Ropeway project, she said the Centre is inspired by the devotion of the people towards Lord Shiva and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is himself a big devotee and whatever the temple administration and people would decide would be done.

Residents have been protesting against the construction of Bijili Mahadev Ropeway Project in Kullu to develop it as a tourist destination and had also taken out a massive rally from Ramshila to Dhalpur in Kullu town in July.

The Bijili Mahadev temple is located at a distance of 14 Km from Kullu and devotees trek for nearly three hours to reach the temple but now the government has decided to construct the ropeway in the teeth of opposition from locals. PTI BPL ZMN