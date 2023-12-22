Kangra airport expansion necessary to strengthen tourism infrastructure, says Himachal CM

Dharamshala (Himachal), Dec 22 (PTI) The expansion of Kangra airport is necessary for strengthening the district's tourism infrastructure, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the assembly on Friday.

The government is committed to the expansion, he added.

The Himachal government has declared Kangra as the state's tourism capital and such strengthening of tourism infrastructure is imperative, Sukhu said in reply to a Calling Attention motion from the BJP's Pawan Kajal.

Some families will have to be relocated due to acquisition of land for the airport's expansion but they will be adequately compensated, the chief minister added.

The land proposed for acquisition has water available and, as a result, the compensation will be higher. The compensation amount is yet to be decided, he said.

The airport's expansion will be taken up in two phases and the acquisition of 147 hectares is proposed. The project will bring a sea change in the economies of Kangra, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts, especially in tourism and Information Technology, according to Sukhu.

Permission to expand the airport was granted in February and the entire cost will be borne by the Centre.

Moving the Calling Attention motion, Kajal opposed the expansion and argued that it will displace 1,500 families, including 250 dependent entirely on agriculture. He suggested that the airport be shifted to another site.

According to the expansion proposal, the runway will be expanded from 1,376 metres to 1,900 metres in the first phase and then to 3,010 metres in the second. Excluding the compensation amount for land acquisition, the project cost has been estimated at Rs 10,995.69 crore. PTI COR BPL SZM