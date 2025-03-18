Kangra MP requests central govt to convert Pathankot Jogindernagar railway line to broad gauge

Dharamshala, Mar 18 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Bhardwaj on Tuesday urged the central government to upgrade the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line to broad gauge and also called for a survey to explore the feasibility of a new railway line connecting popular tourist destinations, including Dalhousie, Chamba, and Khajjiar.

Speaking in the lower house of Parliament, Bhardwaj highlighted that the broad gauge line, which currently extends to Amb/Una, could be seamlessly extended to the revered Devi Sathal in Kangra by constructing a tunnel through the adjoining mountain. He urged the Railway Minister to prioritize this project for regional development.

Drawing a historical reference, the Kangra MP pointed out that the British successfully built the Kalka-Shimla railway line without modern technology, relying on the expertise of local resident Bhalku Ram.

He argued that given today's advancements in engineering and infrastructure, constructing a railway line to Dalhousie, Khajjiar, and Chamba -- situated at a lower altitude than Shimla -- should be feasible. He reiterated his request for a survey to assess its implementation.

Expressing concern over the lack of development on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line since its construction during British rule, Bhardwaj emphasized the importance of rail connectivity for economic and tourism growth in Kangra. “Railways are the heartbeat of the nation, and this heartbeat must resonate in my hometown as well,” he stated.

He also extended his gratitude to the Railway Minister for the record allocation of ₹2,716 crore for Himachal Pradesh in this year’s railway budget. Additionally, he appreciated the inclusion of Amb, Andaura, Baijnath, Paprola, Palampur, and Shimla railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana.

He acknowledged the central government's support in funding key railway projects such as the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri railway line and the Chandigarh-Baddi broad gauge railway line.