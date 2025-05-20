Kangra MP urges Shah to set up paramilitary training centre in Chamba

Dharamshala (HP), May 20 (PTI) Kangra Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Bharadwaj on Tuesday urged the Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah to set up a training centre of the central security forces in Chamba district.

Bharadwaj, who met Shah in Delhi today, highlighted the strategic importance of the region and emphasised that the border areas of Chamba are highly sensitive from a security point of view, according to a statement.

Bharadwaj also demanded an increase in the honorarium of Special Police Officers (SPOs) deployed in the border regions of Churah and Chamba.

He said that these SPOs have been serving the nation for years under challenging conditions in remote locations, yet their remuneration remains inadequate.

He pointed out the disparity between the honorarium received by the SPOs in Himachal Pradesh and those serving in the border state of Jammu and Kashmir, despite similar duties and working conditions. PTI COR BPL VN VN