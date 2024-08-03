Kangra Police busts interstate gang involved in theft, 18 arrested

Dharamshala, Aug 3 (PTI) In a significant breakthrough, the members of an interstate gang responsible for a series of thefts in various regions of the district, including Dehra, Jawalamukhi, Haripur and Palampur were arrested in Kangra, police on Saturday said.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said 18 people, including eight men, six women, and four children, were arrested from a guest house near the Baglamukhi temple in Kangra.

The gang was involved in several theft cases in the recent days besides burglary in Dehra and surrounding area, she added.

"The police was diligently tracking these thieves and on Friday the gang was arrested. The suspects hail from Madhya Pradesh and Punjab," Agnihotri said.

Describing the modus operandi of the gang, she said the women and minor children in this gang would sell goods on the streets and in markets during the day while scouting for potential targets. At night, the gang would use small weapons to carry out the thefts, she added.

The police recovered a stolen Scooty, which was used in the theft besides other goods from their possession, Agnihotri said and added the police is in the process of recovering the stolen items and investigating their network for selling stolen goods outside Himachal Pradesh.

Agnihotri said the gang's criminal activities were not limited to Kangra and their involvement in thefts has also been reported in Una, Chamba and Nurpur police districts.

The SPs of these regions are conducting separate interrogations to gather more information, she added.