Kangra resident put under detention for 3 months for drug peddling

Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) Authorities have ordered three months detention of a repeat drug offender based in Kangra district for engaging in peddling despite being arrested several times.

Himachal Pradesh Home Secretary ordered the detention of Puneet Mahajan, a resident of Raja Ka Bag, Nurpur, under section 3(1) of Prevention of illegal traffic in Narcotics and Psychotropic drugs, or PIT NDPS Act 1988.

Mahajan has been arrested five times in different cases with possession of more than 3kg of charas (cannabis) and 24.47 gm heroin.

But despite the police action, he did not stop trafficking of narcotics which clearly manifests that he is a habitual drug trafficker, the Home Secretary in the order said.

It has also come to the fore that Mahajan has acquired multiple properties from the proceeds of illicit business, the order said, and mentioned a letter he received from Jassur Gram Panchayat Pradhan which claimed receiving complaints from local people of his involvement in drug-related activities.

"Going through the relevant record available/provided by the Police Department and after applying my mind independently, I am satisfied that with a view to preventing Puneet Mahajan from engaging in illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance in future, it is necessary to make this order," said Abhishek Jain in his order. PTI BPL VN VN